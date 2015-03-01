While we spend a lot of time trying to help people find the best place to live around the country, we end up spending a good portion of our research looking into the cost of living. We realized that if there’s maybe a little positive to the quarantine it is that you get to save a little money on things like gas, eating out, and childcare. Not to mention the fact that you get to spend a little more time with family -- or at least your roommate.

So we were interested in how much money you’d save in a month:

Getting take out -- $10/person each time

Going to restaurants -- $27/person each time

Going to bars -- $40 a trip

Commute savings -- $.59/mile each way

And childcare savings -- $900/mo

We used national averages for childcare and food, but some of these expenses can vary dramatically by state. For example, states are incredibly cheap, while certain cities, like San Francisco and Boston, have average rents higher than my mortgage.

We know you’d probably rather be able to do everything we just described -- we know we would -- but at least it saves you a little money -- each month.